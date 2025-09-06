Strengthening Worker And Labor Protections

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen and expand labor protections statewide. The package of bills will help create good paying union jobs and strengthen protections for workers across the state. In the absence of a functional National Labor Relations Board under the Trump Administration, the package of bills also includes legislation that seeks to preserve worker rights here in New York. The Governor highlighted the bill signings ahead of New York City's famous Labor Day Parade.

“Our union laborers are the lifeblood of New York, working tirelessly to continue to build and uplift this great state,” Governor Hochul said. “While the Trump Administration has failed to prioritize a strong National Labor Relations Board and is dismantling unions left and right, here in New York we are taking strong action to protect worker rights and sending a clear message that we will always have the backs of New York's workers.”

The package of bills includes:



Legislation S.8034A/A8590A which authorizes the New York State Public Employment Relations Board to assert jurisdiction over disputes between employers and recognized employee organizations if the National Labor Relations Board is unable to successfully assert jurisdiction.

Legislation S.5254/A.6612 which protects public unions from a wage reduction due to their involvement in the investigation of a violation of a workplace violence protection program.

Legislation S.12/A.779 which amends the Civil Service Law to strengthen protections for public unions during times of suspensions and workforce layoffs.

Legislation S.2457B/A3999B which establishes the Mechanical Insulation Energy Savings Program to provide grants for qualified mechanical insulation expenditures to school districts. Legislation A.2730A requires contractors and subcontractors performing construction work for covered renewable energy systems to have apprenticeship agreements. This legislation also requires thermal energy networks to require contractors and subcontractors to have pre-apprenticeship direct entry providers registered with the New York State Department of Labor.

Public Employee Relations Board Chair Timothy Connick said, “As the current administration continues to sideline longstanding labor institutions like the National Labor Relations Board, it is more important than ever that New York State step up to defend the rights of workers and create fair venues to resolve labor disputes. PERB stands ready to fill the void left by Trump's NLRB and protect the rights of workers and organized labor across the state.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Today marks a victory for the backbone of our public workforce. With the signing of my bill, S12, New York sends a clear message: collective bargaining agreements are not fair-weather promises - they are binding commitments that must endure through every challenge. This law ensures that layoffs or suspensions cannot be used to discard the rights won at the bargaining table. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and standing with us. I am also proud to co-sponsor the companion measures signed today - together, these laws strengthen the voice of labor and uphold the dignity of every worker across our state.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “I'm so grateful to Governor Hochul for signing my bills to protect federal workers when federal safeguards fall short and to expand union apprenticeships that build the greener future we urgently need. That's how we honor workers in New York.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill that requires contractors and subcontractors performing construction work for renewable energy systems to use apprenticeship agreements. Apprenticeship requirements will ensure workers are adequately trained in a skilled, safe, timely and efficient way. These programs provide New Yorkers with opportunities to gain access to career-track jobs, supporting families and local economies.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “Today's actions by Governor Hochul represent another strong step forward in protecting working people across New York State. From ensuring fair treatment of public sector workers during investigations or layoffs, to strengthening apprenticeship and training opportunities, this package of legislation makes clear that New York will always stand with workers. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for including my legislation, S5254, as part of this package. As a lifelong labor leader and advocate, I'm proud to advance measures that safeguard collective bargaining rights, strengthen workplace protections, and create pathways to good-paying careers for our families and communities.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “As Chair of the Assembly Labor Committee, I am committed to always fighting for the protections which New York workers have earned and deserve - good wages, the right to safe workplaces, the right to organize and select who will represent them, and the right to take action when their worker rights are threatened. With the signing of these bills, the leadership and partnership of Governor Hochul, and the support of organized labor, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the hardworking families of New York and achieving meaningful protections against the Trump administration's attack on workers. In addition, by enacting the Mechanical Insulation Energy Savings Program bill, we will increase the energy efficiency of public buildings and create workforce development opportunities through apprenticeships."

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “By establishing apprenticeship programs across all renewable energy projects, we are ensuring New York State has the skilled workforce for our clean energy transition, while laying the groundwork for good-paying, union careers in this growing energy sector for working women and men. This is a win for our state, our planet, our working families, and our economy! I thank Governor Hochul for signing this important bill into law.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, "New York has always stood up for our workforce. Through this legislation, and the tremendous work of Governor Hochul, New York continues to strengthen protections for unions and their employees during layoffs. We will always be a proud pro-union and pro-worker State.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “By signing these bills into law, Governor Hochul has once again demonstrated her commitment to addressing the real needs and concerns of working people. Partnering with the Governor, I know we will continue to lead when it comes to achieving meaningful progress toward improving the lives of hardworking New Yorkers. I also want to thank Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie for their vital roles in passing these critical pieces of legislation.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “We thank Governor Hochul for standing with the Labor movement today and signing this very important legislation. The Building Trades are proud to advocate for policies that will benefit the entire construction workforce and ensure more projects are creating pathways for individuals to earn a middle-class family sustaining job and career in a union trade. Both the Renewable Energy Apprenticeship and Mechanical Insulation Incentives legislation have been priorities for our members this year as they will produce more job opportunities throughout the industry, while providing a positive impact to New York's economy that will help the State in lowering its carbon footprint. We applaud the Governor, Legislative leadership and the bill sponsors for their commitment and support for our unions and these respective policies.”

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Mary E. Sullivan said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing her commitment to working people by signing these bills into law. Public employees deserve to know their negotiated rights will be respected and that they can speak up to make their workplaces safer without fear of losing pay. These new protections mean stronger job security, safer workplaces and a stronger future for the people who keep New York and our communities running every day.”

New York State Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “The 54,000 members of the New York State Public Employees Federation appreciate Governor Hochul's continued leadership and support to adjust and correct issues with the state's Workplace Violence Law. This law ensures that both workers and employers are able to engage in the process of making all public workplaces safer. We look forward to continuing this work in the coming year as we work collectively to enhance the safety and security of all public employees.”

LiUNA Vice President and New England Regional Manager Donato A. Bianco, Jr. said, “The bright future of New York State will be powered by renewable energy, and the men and women of LIUNA stand ready to continue building this critical infrastructure that will benefit generations of New Yorkers. We applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing the resounding impact the unionized workforce has on building clean energy projects from the ground up, and the importance of the career opportunities apprenticeship provides. This legislation ensures the highest quality workforce will get the job done safely, efficiently and expeditiously, and paves pathways for New Yorkers to make their mark on the energy landscape while earning a solid, family-sustaining wage. At a time when Washington's targeted assault on working families and the construction industry shows no sign of letting up, we express deep gratitude to bill sponsors Assembly Member Didi Barrett and Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton for showing New York will fight for both.”

NY/NE Conference of Mechanical Insulators President Thomas LeCount and Financial Secretary John Jovic said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in signing legislation to implement the Mechanical Insulation Energy Savings Program. This new program will make public buildings more energy efficient across the State, while creating access to top tier apprenticeship programs and good paying jobs. We truly appreciate the commitment to Labor and hardworking New Yorkers that the Governor, Legislative Leadership and our sponsors have demonstrated in creating this program.”

