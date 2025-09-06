Thinkcarebelieve: Week 33 Of America With Trump In Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 33 of the Trump Administration's 2nd term in office. Strong advancement was the theme this week establishing America's security. President Trump greeted President Nawrocki of the Republic of Poland with an impressive Air Force flyover in the missing man formation in honor of the tragic loss of the legendary Polish pilot Major Maciej“SLAB” Krakowian who attended the U.S. Air Force. It was such a good meeting, Aides to the Polish President were seen leaving the White House carrying red MAGA hats. By Executive Order, the Department of Defense officially became the Department of War , and the hunt is on for Maduro of Venezuela.

The article features an important press conference this week in Tampa, Florida hosted by Attorney General Pam Bondi with an array of U.S. Attorneys announcing that the U.S. will work in conjunction with other countries to bring the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations by Joint Task Force Alpha. Crimes are now being investigated and prosecuted more aggressively than ever and Joint Task Force Alpha is the tip of the spear . General Bondi: "Let me be clear. If you smuggle human beings, you will be found, you will be prosecuted, and you will be brought to justice. It doesn't matter where you are. It doesn't matter what our borders are. The limit of where our country ends and another begins, but it does not limit our law enforcement capabilities to bring you to the United States and prosecute you and lock you up for as long as we can."

The article also covers the announcement by ICE of a new Partnership Program with Law Enforcement. ICE will fully reimburse participating agencies for the annual salary and benefits of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25% of the officer's annual salary. Law enforcement agencies will be eligible for quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE.

ThinkCareBelieve's article provides Border Czar Tom Homan's firsthand report that they found 22,638 of the missing migrant children. 27 were found deceased. 400+ sponsors have been arrested. HHS says that they found most of these children in deplorable conditions . Many of them were r*ped. This is a crisis that defies party lines. We ALL need to help the efforts to find the missing children and speed things along so they can be rescued. This is not political, it's a matter of life and death. The children are the future of humanity, and according to experts, the birthrate is declining. How are you going to help?

The article tells all about President Trump's efforts to make Washington D.C. safe again, which are highly successfu l, and residents are feeling like they are getting their city back, with businesses are booming with new businesses opening. This is a great way to breathe new life into our Nation's Capital with all the honor, dignity and respect that we have for the America that we love. Plans are to use the clean up operation in D.C. as a template for other crime-ridden cities and many mayors and governors have contacted President Trump to request his assistance. Chicago is known as the murder capital of the world for good reason, Chicago's murder toll has exceeded the number of Iraq War deaths. President Trump stated that they will be going in very soon, whether Illinois Governor Pritzker comes to his senses and asks for help, or not. The residents are speaking up. Every American deserves to feel safe. President Trump is asking Governor Pritzker to do the right thing by his people and work together to make Chicago great again.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has President Trump's call for safer elections with the elimination of mail-in ballots. He is also calling for the Fed to lower interest rates. The groundbreaking Japan deal got inked and tariff income for the month of August came in above their expected amounts again . See my article on Tariffs Will Pay Off The National Debt . The American Worker was upheld and celebrated this week with the news that average hourly earnings are up again for the month of July. Good economic indicators such as grocery and gas prices are down with virtually no inflation continue strongly despite critics and naysayers. More and more are backing President Trump's economic policies because they are seeing the proof that it's working in our every day life, and President Trump's approval ratings are soaring with the highest it has ever been.

In the article The First Lady's launch of an AI Education initiative is highlighted and also the huge fireworks between HHS Secretary RFK Jr in his testimony before the Senate over his restructuring of the CDC and his recent policy decisions about Covid vaccines based on new data and research studies. Senator Ron Johnson presented data from VAERS showing that people were dying after receiving the Covid vaccine , a lot of them, and somebody in our federal health agencies knew it and hid it. They didn't warn the public and they didn't warn doctors . Next, Dr. Makary announced that the HHS will be releasing data on the number of deaths of children after receiving the Covid shots.

Week 33 began with honoring our Veterans and the American Worker. The backbone of this Great Nation and the strength that has kept it thriving. The end of the week was marked with President Trump signing his 200th Executive Order, changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. No more endless wars. Peace through strength. America is winning again . What an amazing time to be alive!





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

