INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Charter Communications, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines CHTR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Charter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 13, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Charter securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 25, 2025, Charter issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported EBITDA of $5.7 billion, which suggested 0.5% growth year-over-year. However, analysts and investors quickly realized that the so-called growth was on account of a $45 million one-time benefit to“other revenue.” Had this event been excluded, EBITDA would have missed consensus estimates by 2.4% and shown a second quarter decline of 0.3% year-over-year. At the same time, Charter reported that total Internet customers decreased by 117,000 for the second quarter of 2025. The decline of Internet customers was nearly double from the 66,000 reported in the prior quarter. Internet customer declines had also increased year-over-year when compared to a loss of 99,000 customers reported in the second quarter of 2024.

On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.4%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980