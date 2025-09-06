INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines KLC
The class action concerns whether KinderCare and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until October 14, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .
On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 27 million shares of stock priced at $24 per share. Then, on April 3, 2025, research analyst Edwin Dorsey published a report about KinderCare titled“Problems at KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC)” in a newsletter known as“The Bear Cave” (the“Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other things, that“KinderCare often fails to deliver the safe and nurturing environment it promises parents and taxpayers. The Bear Cave finds that toddlers escape from the KinderCare daycares onto busy roads, are left alone locked inside KinderCare buildings and buses, and are physically, verbally, and sexually abused, with many cases going unreported until bystanders raise alarm or video evidence circulates. In sum, The Bear Cave believes KinderCare is a broken business that harms the children and families it claims to help.” Then, on April 24, 2025, online magazine Evie issued an article titled“Why Are Babies Testing Positive For Cocaine At The Nation's Biggest Daycare Chain?” The article described the Bear Cave Report as a“damning new investigative report [that] has pulled back the curtain on what might be the worst scandal in America's childcare system at KinderCare.” Finally, on June 5, 2025, Edwin Dorsey published a follow-up report in The Bear Cave titled“More Problems at KinderCare (KLC)” (the“Second Bear Cave Report”). The Second Bear Cave Report noted:“Now these concerns are entering the mainstream, allegations against the company are growing, [and] lawmakers are demanding accountability . . . .”
Since the IPO, the price of KinderCare stock has fallen to lows near $9 per share – substantially less than half the $24 per share IPO price.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
