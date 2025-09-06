Days After ABVP Clash, Bulldozer Rolls In Shri Ramswaroop University In UP's Barabanki

MENAFN - IANS) Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 6 (IANS) Days after the police cane charged ABVP students, the administration on Saturday carried out a demolition drive at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

The administration brought down portions of alleged illegal construction on the campus.

The action was led by Nawabganj SDM along with tehsil officials, revenue department staff, and a heavy police contingent, including personnel from Nagar Kotwali.

Revenue officers said that the demolition was undertaken after land measurement and verification of documents, which revealed encroachments. The site was subsequently vacated and demolished.

During the drive, the entire campus was placed under tight security and resembled a cantonment area. Two bulldozers were deployed for the operation.

“Our team conducted a survey where illegal construction was found. The action is based on that survey, and further details will be shared,” said Barabanki ADM Arun Singh.

The demolition comes against the backdrop of protests earlier this week, when students of Shri Ramswaroop University, joined by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists, agitated against the running of LLB courses allegedly without proper recognition.

Students claimed that the university is accepting admissions in the LLB course even after its recognition was cancelled. They also claimed that the law course was not affiliated with the Bar Council of India (BCI).

During the protest, ABVP workers clashed with the police. After which, the police lathi-charged the students and ABVP workers. More than 25 people were injured.

The administration, however, termed the protesters as“outsiders”.

The incident triggered widespread outrage. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against police personnel found guilty of excesses and directed the Divisional Commissioner and IG, Ayodhya Range, to conduct a detailed probe. Circle Officer (CO) Harshit Chauhan was removed from his post.

The IG has specifically been tasked with examining the role of the police during the cane charge.