INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX
The investigation concerns whether Telix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,“seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.”
On this news, Telix's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.70 per ADR, or 10.44%, to close at $14.58 per ADR on July 23, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
