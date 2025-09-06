Engagement Rumors Around Rashmika- Vijay Deverakonda Go Viral: Here's What We Know

Rumors of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement have taken social media by storm after a viral airport spotting. From a sparkling ring to their recent public appearances, here's everything fueling the buzz.

Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush, was recently running amok in the news after being spotted at the Dubai airport on her way to SIIMA 2025. Looking classy per usual in a white shirt and blue pant set, she caught everybody's eye when the sparkling ring went on to raise engagement speculations.

A step after seeing pictures of Rashmika waving to the paparazzi, social media flooded with pictures asking: Is Rashmika engaged to Vijay Deverakonda? The ring became the hot topic leading to fresh speculations over a possible secret engagement.

Speculations of Rashmika and Vijay's steaming affair are not new. For a while now, the couple has been linked together. No proposals have been publicly made from either side, though, as Vijay Bull is said to have been dating somebody from the film world, and Rashmika has dropped hints in interviews in the past.

They were close to each other while walking hand-in-hand at the India Day Parade in New York, largely intensifying the ongoing marriage chatter. Now that the stars have graced SIIMA together in Dubai, marriage speculation has shot up even this time around.

On top of that, the two are said to reunite on the big screen for VD14, which will further raise the question of when this bond off-screen morphs into on-screen commitments for good.