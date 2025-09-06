Madharaasi Day 1 Box Office Report: Sivakarthikeyan's Second-Highest Opener

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Madharaasi opened with an impressive first-day collection, marking his second-biggest opener after Maaveeran. The film has generated strong buzz with positive reviews and solid numbers at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, hit theaters yesterday across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, and Biju Menon, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite a relatively low-key release, the film has already started creating buzz.

With speculation around Vijay's possible move away from cinema, many fans and critics see Sivakarthikeyan as the next big star of Tamil cinema. While some critics labeled him as a“sudden Thalapathy,” Sivakarthikeyan responded by humbly calling himself the“boy next door.” Following legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan is now considered one of the top box office draws in Kollywood, largely due to the success of his previous film, Maaveeran.

After the massive performance of Maaveeran, there was considerable curiosity about how Madharaasi would fare. Though the film may not reach the same first-day heights as Maaveeran, which opened at ₹17 crore, it has managed to make a solid start with ₹12.8 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu alone.

While the numbers are lower compared to Maaveeran, Madharaasi has already become Sivakarthikeyan's second-highest opening day grosser. With mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, trade analysts believe the collections could gain momentum in the coming days.