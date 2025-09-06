Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Drowns In Jhelum In Bandipora, Another Rescued

2025-09-06 10:08:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A man drowned in the river Jhelum while another one was rescued near Nichyari area of Baniyari in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said that the duo was extracting sand from the river when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

