JD14.1 Million For Rural Electrification, Renewable Energy Projects In 2024

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- The cost of connecting electricity to villages and rural communities, either through traditional networks or by using renewable energy under the Rural Electrification Fund, reached JD14.1 million in 2024, serving 5,169 homes and 371 sites, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' annual report.Through the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (REEEF), the ministry installed 1,866 photovoltaic solar systems last year, out of 9,645 systems supported under the solar cell program. The cumulative number of solar systems reached 11,823 by the end of 2024, with the fund covering 30 percent of the cost in cooperation with three local banks and 20 associations.The REEEF also installed 3,488 solar water heaters under its support program, in addition to 965 heaters provided through a full grant from USAID in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development for host families. Another 100 heaters were installed under the "Fazaat Ahl" initiative with the Jordan Engineers Association, bringing the cumulative total to 37,447 systems.As part of the Rural Electrification Fund's solar program for underprivileged families, tenders were launched to install solar systems for 1,086 homes benefiting from the National Aid Fund, while 1,493 military casualties also benefited.In the industrial sector, 202 tripartite cooperation agreements were signed with factories to adopt renewable energy and efficiency solutions, alongside 124 energy audits. Nine factories secured financing through commercial banks accredited by the fund. The program covers the cost of audits, bank interest on loans up to JD350,000, and loan guarantees.In the tourism sector, energy audits were conducted for 12 hotels in Aqaba under a UNDP-supported program. Efficiency measures will be implemented this year with 25 percent financing each from the fund and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, while hotels cover the remaining 50 percent.In agriculture, a JD1.14 million agreement with the Agricultural Credit Corporation financed solar installations for farms, raising the maximum loan per farm to JD20,000. A total of 47 farms benefited out of 230 across both project phases.The program for places of worship supported 29 mosques and churches, bringing the cumulative total to 631. Systems were also installed for 15 national institutions and associations serving orphans, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.A joint program with the Italian government and the Ministry of Local Administration financed solar installations for 29 municipalities in the first phase, with further municipalities to follow. In addition, 14 comprehensive health centers across the north and south were equipped with solar systems. Agreements were also signed with the Ministry of Environment and Italy's Energy Security Ministry to install solar heaters in 33 public hospitals.The Rural Electrification Fund also provided electricity to 434 homes in clusters of five houses (JD2.1 million), 750 homes in clusters of three houses (JD1.96 million), 929 individual homes (JD652,000), and 97 homes for underprivileged families within municipal boundaries (JD97,000).It further financed upgrades to power substations (JD208,000), lighting for 104 cemetery access roads (JD675,000), 83 farms (JD993,000), and 37 projects (JD1.01 million). In total, government, security sector, and agricultural cooperatives received JD4.8 million in electrification support.Tenders were also issued for off-grid solar systems at Civil Defense centers and remote patrol stations (JD783,000), as well as for 14 homes located outside electrical networks (JD56,000).The streetlight replacement project achieved major savings, with 410,000 units switched to energy-efficient lighting across municipalities. An additional 138,897 units are scheduled for replacement in 2025.