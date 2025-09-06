Qatari Astronomer Discovers First Meteorite Fragment In Al Khor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Head of Qatar Astronomical Center, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani, shared an image of the meteorite on social media, adding that it is a type of tektite, also called as cosmic glass, claiming it to be the first meteorite fragment discovered in Al Khor.

In a statement to Al Sharq, the astronomer explained that he found the rare natural glass by chance while strolling along Al Khor beach. "The meteorite was found among rocks near the beach, partially submerged in water," he said, adding that he took it to specialists who confirmed that it was the cosmic glass known as "tektite."

He described the meteorite as having unique characteristics that require careful visual inspection to confirm its identity, adding that its weight and time of its fall cannot be determined.

Sheikh Salman also noted that upon close examination, the edges of the meteorite show signs of melting, which is evidence that it entered the atmosphere and transformed into mass.

The astronomer confirmed that the Qatar Astronomy Center has previously discovered more than 30 meteorites in Qatar, while stating that he hoped that that many other fragments of the tektite could possibly be found in Al Khor.

He emphasised that finding meteorites of this size is important to astronomical research and studies in the country and the region.