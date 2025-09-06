INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Zai Lab Limited - ZLAB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zai Lab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 3, 2025, Zai Lab issued a press release announcing that“the final analysis of the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 trial evaluating bemarituzumab in combination with chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6) in first-line gastric cancer has been completed.” While the interim analysis of the trial revealed a significant improvement in overall survival when compared to chemotherapy alone, the final analysis showed that the previously noted survival advantage had diminished. Zai Lab stated that“[b]ased on the updated results of the FORTITUDE-101 trial, Zai Lab intends to await the results of FORTITUDE-102, evaluating bemarituzumab in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy in the same patient population, prior to regulatory filing. Data readout from FORTITUDE-102 is anticipated by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.”

On this news, Zai Lab's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.04 per ADR, or 6.12%, to close at $31.30 per ADR on September 3, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980