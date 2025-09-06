Rajasthan CM Flags Off 160 New Roadways Buses

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday flagged off 160 newly purchased roadways (Blue Line Express) buses of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) from Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a super luxury bus service from Jaipur to Kathgodam (Kainchidham, Uttarakhand).

The Chief Minister said that the expansion of safe, organised, and modern transport facilities reflects Rajasthan's steady progress. He emphasised that ensuring access to facilities for the last person in society remains the state government's top priority.

The addition of new buses, he noted, will help manage growing traffic pressure and provide citizens with smoother and more reliable transport services.

Highlighting the launch of the Jaipur-Kathgodam bus, Sharma said it would bring relief to devotees visiting Baba Neem Karauli Dham (Kainchidham) and further promote religious tourism.

He added that the government has already been operating special bus services to major pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Govardhan, Salasar Balaji, Ramdevra, Shrinathji, Shrikarni Mata, and Kaila Devi since last year to ensure convenient religious travel for the public.

Before flagging off, the Chief Minister performed a ceremonial worship of the new buses and inspected their facilities.

The 160 Blue Line Express buses have been distributed among 12 depots across the state, including Vaishali Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar, Shahpura, Jaipur, Hindaun, Dausa, Ajmer, Ajaymeru, Kotputli, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, and Bhilwara.

The move fulfils a key budget announcement aimed at strengthening public transport with affordable, safe, and modern travel options.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, MLA Gopal Sharma, RSRTC Chairperson Shubhra Singh, Transport Secretary Shuchi Tyagi, RSRTC Managing Director Purushottam Sharma, and other senior officials of the Transport Department and RSRTC were present.