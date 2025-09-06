Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak: Discussions Held On Wide Array Of Issues Including Women Empowerment, Agriculture
Representatives of various affiliated organisations shared their experiences and future plans relating to women's empowerment, agricultural reforms, cooperative movements, social harmony, and eradication of intoxication.
These deliberations were held in the context of the Sangh's centenary year programmes to be organised between Vijayadashami 2025 and Vijayadashami 2026.
During the first and second day of the ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the RSS in Jodhpur, a detailed discussion was held on various programmes for the Sangh centenary (Shatabdi) year.
Various organisations shared information about their programmes and plans.
Mainly, during the 33-day period at Netra Kumbh, Ramdeora, eye check-ups were conducted for 1,00,797 beneficiaries, 85,337 were provided spectacles, and 6,234 patients were identified for eye operations, which will be conducted shortly.
It received an excellent response from the local people as well as the devotees coming from across the country to the Baba Ramdev fair.
A discussion was held on strengthening the spirit of cooperation in society and empowering the rural economy through dairy cooperatives.
Along with this, Vishwa Hindu Parishad shared information about their public awareness campaign for the eradication of addiction and its harmful effects in society, and Bharat Vikas Parishad informed about their campaign for an Anemia-Free India.
Mahila Samanvay is organising various activities and training programmes to increase women's participation in social life.
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh discussed plans to encourage farmers to adopt organic farming and move away from chemical agriculture.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch presented information on its awareness programmes for the use of Swadeshi products, economic self-reliance, and prosperity.
Arrangements for lunch and evening meals at the coordination meeting venue are being made by city branch workers and volunteers.
For the decoration of the premises to enhance the visual appeal, rangoli, plants, and utensils and refreshment arrangements have been made keeping in mind culture and the environment, with the exclusive use of metal utensils, said Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
