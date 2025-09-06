Punjab CM's Health Improving, Blood Parameters Improving: Hospital (Lead)
He was hospitalised on Friday evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high-grade fever for the past two days.
A medical bulletin from the hospital said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continues to show improvement, adding that his vital signs remain stable, and his blood parameters are gradually improving.
“He is under observation,” the hospital said.
AAP leader and party's state in-charge Manish Sisodia, who met CM Mann in the hospital, told the media,“The CM will remain hospitalised for one to two days and will be working from the hospital.”
A day earlier, as Chief Minister Mann remained indisposed owing to a high fever, the Cabinet meeting scheduled was cancelled.
The Chief Minister had also cancelled his visit to flood-hit villages along with the AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Kapurthala district on Thursday at the last minute, as he was unwell and was not in a condition to travel.
After meeting the Chief Minister in the hospital, his Cabinet colleague and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, who was accompanied by another Cabinet minister, Aman Arora, told the media that the Chief Minister is doing better and is advised to stay in the hospital for two to three days.
“CM Bhagwant Mann was ill for the past two to three days, and he was hospitalised last night...He will provide compensation to the people affected by floods,” he said.
The Cabinet meeting was convened against the backdrop of the massive relief and rescue operations underway in the flood-ravaged state, which has witnessed 43 deaths.
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Chief Minister Mann was scheduled to join him in the flood-affected areas, but fell ill after touring the region continuously for three to four days without proper rest or meals.
“I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab,” he had said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann has directed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to supervise the process.
