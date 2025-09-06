Ministry Of Endowments Calls For Performing Eclipse Prayer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs called on worshippers to perform the Eclipse Prayer (Salat al-Khusuf) in mosques after Isha prayer, should the lunar eclipse occur. The ministry explained that the prayer is a confirmed Sunnah, and its time extends from the beginning of the eclipse until it ends.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry noted that Qatar is expected to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 7, 2025, (15 Rabi' al-Awwal 1447 AH) beginning at 8:30pm and lasting for one hour and 22 minutes.



The ministry urged worshippers to perform the eclipse prayer, recalling the Prophet's (peace be upon him) practice of praying during solar and lunar eclipses, as he said: " The sun and the moon are two signs among the signs of Allah; they do not eclipse because of the death or life of anyone. So when you see them, invoke Allah and pray until it is over.”