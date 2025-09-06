Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Qatar Chart Path To Broadening Partnership Connections

Azerbaijan And Qatar Chart Path To Broadening Partnership Connections


2025-09-06 09:05:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ Issues of expanding partnership relations were discussed between business entities of Azerbaijan and Qatar, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that within the framework of our visit to Qatar, he met with Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi.

The discussions emphasized significant opportunities for expanding joint investment activities between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

"We exchanged views on promoting mutual investments, advancing potential joint projects, and broadening partnerships between the business communities of both countries," he added.

MENAFN06092025000187011040ID1110025398

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search