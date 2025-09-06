Azerbaijan And Qatar Chart Path To Broadening Partnership Connections

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Issues of expanding partnership relations were discussed between business entities of Azerbaijan and Qatar, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that within the framework of our visit to Qatar, he met with Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi.

The discussions emphasized significant opportunities for expanding joint investment activities between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

"We exchanged views on promoting mutual investments, advancing potential joint projects, and broadening partnerships between the business communities of both countries," he added.