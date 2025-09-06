Horton Legal Strategies PLLC Announces CEO Lenore Horton's Acceptance Into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

New York, NY – Horton Legal Strategies PLLC is proud to announce that our Founder and CEO, Lenore Horton, has been accepted into the 46th Cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program in New York City.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program is a highly selective initiative that equips entrepreneurs with practical business education, access to capital, and comprehensive business support services. Through an intensive curriculum designed in partnership with Babson College, the nation's top-ranked school for entrepreneurship, participants gain world-class training to accelerate growth and create jobs in their communities.

From September through December 2025, Ms. Horton will join business leaders from across the region in a rigorous series of courses and advising sessions covering leadership, finance, operations, and strategic growth planning. The program culminates in a Ceremony of Success on December 11, 2025.

“This is an incredible honor,” said Lenore Horton, CEO of Horton Legal Strategies.“At HLS, we believe legal strategy should be a catalyst for growth not just a cost of doing business. Participating in Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses allows us to sharpen our own strategies while deepening the ways we help our clients protect, manage, and expand their businesses.”

About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a $750 million national program that helps business owners grow and create jobs by providing them with greater access to education, capital, and support services. To date, more than 16,000 business owners across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. have participated in the program, driving measurable impact. How measurable? Within six months of completion, 66% of graduates increased their revenues and 44% created new jobs.

Horton Legal Strategies (HLS) is an award-winning, national law firm with a global clientele. The firm partners with founders, executives, investors, and inhouse legal teams by serving as a fractional legal department and outsourced legal team, delivering both executive-level oversight and day-to-day counsel. HLS specializes in corporate formation, employment law, intellectual property, litigation, M&A, franchising, and securities law. Guided by its vision to unleash bold ideas and accelerate success, HLS transforms legal from a cost center into a driver of innovation and growth. Recognized by Black Enterprise, Chambers & Partners, Washington Business Journal, and Crain's New York, the people at HLS are known for delivering legal strategies that unlock revenue, mitigate risk, and align seamlessly with business goals.

