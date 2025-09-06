No Dream11 Logo, No Problem? Fans Praise 'Fresh Look' As Suryakumar Yadav's Team Trains In New Jersey Before Asia Cup
“A fresh look, a fresh vibe! Team India's new practice jersey for Asia Cup 2025 is here – bold, vibrant and ready for glory!” one user posted on X.Jerseys without Dream11 logo
The new look of the jerseys minus the Dream11 logo comes after fantasy sports giant Dream11 pulled out of its deal with the BCCI, following the government's Online Gaming Act 2025 that outlawed money-based fantasy gaming platforms.
With Dream 11's exit, the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav, has taken to the field in a plain, sponsorless kit - and interestingly, many fans online say they prefer this“clean look” over the heavily branded version.Also Read | 'Govt should impose GST' - Fans know no limits on Hardik's new look for Asia Cup
“No dream 11, and training jerseys already looks so much better! So would the main one," one social media user posted on X, along with a snippet of the Indian team's training sessions ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.Will the jersey change?
The minimalist jersey, which many fans have appreciated, however, may not last long.Also Read | WATCH: India captain Suryakumar Yadav departs for Dubai from Mumbai
On September 2, the BCCI opened bidding for a new lead sponsor, laying down strict conditions. The board has barred certain categories of companies from applying, especially those tied to online money gaming. It also set a steep eligibility bar: only firms with an annual turnover of ₹300 crore or more can throw their hat in the ring.Also Read | 'Stiff legs': Gill teases Bumrah, Samson watches Jiteshs keeping drills as India gears up for Asia Cup
By the next big match, the iconic blue jersey may once again carry a corporate name.Are there warm-up games before Asia Cup?
As of now, it is highly unlikely that India will be playing any warm-up games before the Asia Cup 2025. The last time India played a T20I was before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February when England toured the country. It must also to be noted that under Gambhir, India have refrained from playing any warm-up games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment