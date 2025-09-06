Etihad Cargo Reports Above-Market Growth In H1 2025 Driven By Premium Products, Agile Network And Strategic Partnerships



Strong performance achieved across all regions, led by the Central Region and UAE market.

Cargo revenue is up 9 per cent year-on-year, supported by capacity and yield growth.

Premium products, agile network planning and strategic partnerships delivered solid outcomes.

Flexible e-commerce strategy empowered SMEs and local businesses.

Delivered As Promised rate improved 89.6 per cent year-on-year with SmartTrack deployment. Fleet strengthened with the addition of a Boeing 777 freighter operated by Atlas Air.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 5, September 2025 - Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has reported strong performance across all markets in the first half of 2025, reinforcing the airline's agility and resilience in a dynamic global landscape.

Positive performance was achieved across all region's year-on-year with the overall cargo revenue increased 9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting growth in both capacity and yield.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways, said: 'These results demonstrate that Etihad Cargo is delivering sustainable performance by focusing on premium products, agile network planning and close partnerships with our customers. Adaptability and customer-centricity remain central to our success.'

Etihad Cargo's flexible e-commerce strategy empowered SMEs and local businesses, strengthening Abu Dhabi's role as a regional hub for logistics and digital commerce.

Fleet Expansion & Strategic Partnerships

To meet rising demand, Etihad Cargo strengthened its fleet with the recent delivery of an additional Boeing 777 freighter from Atlas Air, further enhancing capacity and flexibility across its network.

The airline also deepened its strategic partnership with China's SF Airlines, establishing a metal-neutral Joint Business Agreement that integrates operations and capacity across key trade corridors. This has introduced a weekly Shenzhen-Abu Dhabi freighter service and expanded frequencies on the Abu Dhabi-Ezhou route, raising weekly capacity between the carriers to approximately 630 tonnes.

Through improved service reliability and SmartTrack deployment, Etihad Cargo achieved an 89.6 per cent year-on-year improvement in its Delivered As Promised rate.

Network Expansion

Global capacity rose 8 per cent year-on-year, supported by additional belly-hold and freighter operations, including new routes and redeployed capacity in high-demand markets. Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport continued to serve as a strategic hub, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global gateway for express cargo and e-commerce flows.

