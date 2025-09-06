Crypto Markets Pause As ETF Flows Surge Despite Weak Jobs Data
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from major exchanges reveals crypto markets held steady on September 6, 2025, despite significant underlying shifts.
Bitcoin traded at $110,797 down 0.82 percent while Ethereum fell 0.74 percent to $4,303. The stability masked major institutional flows and extraordinary small-cap movements.
ETF inflows dominated market dynamics overnight. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $282 million in net inflows on September 3, marking consecutive days above $280 million.
BlackRock's IBIT led with $287 million while Grayscale's GBTC saw modest outflows of $0.8 million. These flows occurred as Bitcoin's exchange supply hit three-year lows at 17.3 million tokens.
The August US jobs report triggered immediate volatility. The economy added just 22,000 jobs versus 75,000 expected. Unemployment rose to 4.3 percent as projected.
Bitcoin jumped from $112,500 to $113,400 within minutes before retreating to $112,700. Markets now price 88 percent odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts on September 16-17.
Solana declined 1.04 percent to $202.46 despite network upgrades. The Alpenglow upgrade boosted performance metrics while development activity remained high.
XRP managed small gains of 0.11 percent to $2.82 amid ongoing ETF speculation and regulatory clarity discussions.
Small-cap tokens delivered explosive moves. BOOST surged 2,300 percent while RED gained 38 percent on renewed interest.
BIO Protocol jumped 30 percent as decentralized science projects attracted attention. These moves reflected capital rotation from major assets into speculative plays.
Technical indicators painted mixed signals. Bitcoin held above $110,000 support while facing resistance near $115,000.
The 20-day moving average provided dynamic resistance as RSI readings suggested neutral momentum. Volume patterns showed institutional accumulation despite price consolidation.
Ethereum's network activity hit all-time highs with 48.2 million monthly transactions. Exchange supply dropped to 17.3 million ETH, the lowest level since 2022.
Corporate treasuries added $12 billion in Ethereum holdings through August, led by SharpLink Gaming and BitMine Immersion.
Market makers adjusted positioning ahead of key macro events. The Federal Reserve's September meeting carries heightened importance following wea employment data. Trading volumes remained elevated at $122 billion daily across crypto markets.
Regulatory developments supported institutional adoption. The SEC's clearer frameworks and pending ETF approvals created positive sentiment.
Bitcoin dominance fell to 57.3 percent as capital rotated into altcoins, particularly Ethereum which reached 14.2 percent market share.
The overnight session revealed crypto's evolving dynamics. Strong ETF demand offset weak macroeconomic data while small-cap speculation intensified.
Markets await Federal Reserve guidance as institutional adoption accelerates through structured products and corporate treasury purchases.
Trading patterns suggest consolidation continues. Bitcoin maintains key support levels while institutional flows provide underlying strength.
The combination of rate cut expectations and growing corporate adoption positions crypto markets for potential breakouts despite current sideways movement.
