UK Records 0.6 Percent Growth in July Retail Sales
(MENAFN) UK retail sales grew by 0.6% in July, marking a positive trend, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.
This increase surpassed market forecasts of a 0.3% rise, following a revised 0.3% gain in June.
According to the ONS, "Non-store retailers' and clothing stores' sales volumes grew strongly in July 2025, which retailers attributed to new products, good weather, and an increase resulting from the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament."
Non-food store sales, which include department stores, clothing outlets, and household goods, surged 2.5% during the month, driven by favorable weather and events such as the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 competition.
Automotive fuel sales rose by 0.9%, while textile, clothing, and footwear stores saw a 2.5% boost in sales.
However, food store sales showed a slight dip, falling 0.2% in July after a 0.7% increase in June.
On a yearly basis, retail sales volumes climbed 1.1% in July, falling short of the anticipated 1.3% rise.
