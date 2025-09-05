Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Services Reinstated After Widespread Failure

2025-09-05 11:50:19
(MENAFN) Access to Google’s suite of services was reinstated Thursday following a widespread outage that left millions offline across numerous countries. Platforms including YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Chrome, and Google Translate experienced significant disruptions.

Outage monitoring site DownDetector recorded a sharp increase in problem reports starting around 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), with issues persisting for approximately an hour before easing near 0800 GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan confirmed the incident, stating, “Google, Android, and related services are experiencing an outage spanning Türkiye and Europe.”

He added, “Our National Cyber Incident Response Center has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Despite the scale of the disruption, Google has not yet provided an official explanation for the outage.

Tracker website Outage Report detailed the geographic breadth of the problem: “There was a surge in reports starting at 7:10 GMT and lasting for the past hour. During the outage we received reports from Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Romania, Netherlands, Germany and 38 other countries.”

Additional reports indicated users faced interruptions with Spotify services amid the outage, highlighting the broader impact on internet platforms.

