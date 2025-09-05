123Presets Launches AI-Optimized Lightroom Presets Collections For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



123PresetsDesigned to align with emerging photography and fashion trends, new presets incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) optimization, intelligently adapting to varying lighting conditions, skin tones, and image types to deliver professional-grade edits with one-click transformations

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 5, 2025 - 123Presets, a leader in innovative photo editing and the maker of Lightroom Presets and Video LUTs, today announced the debut of a new collection of artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized presets for Adobe Lightroom software. The new AI-driven presets intelligently adapt to lighting conditions, skin tones, and image types. The results are faster, more precise edits without manual adjustments. The launch furthers 123Presets' mission of empowering photographers, influencers, content creators, and hobbyists to create professional-grade photo and video edits with ease.

“Our goal with this innovative collection is to make professional-quality editing accessible to everyone, from beginners using the free Lightroom mobile app to professionals managing bulk workflows on desktops,” explained Tomas Šimkus, CEO of 123Presets.“We continue to empower influencers and creators by enabling them to stay ahead of 2025/2026 fashion and photography trends.”

The new collections reflect emerging trends like sage and pink tones, the“clean girl vibe,” and soft pastels. Highlights include:

- Old Money Lightroom Presets Collection: 10 AI-optimized presets (eight color and two black-and-white) with rich, sophisticated tones for a luxurious, timeless aesthetic, perfect for portraits, landscapes, and high-end brand imagery.

- French Vibes Lightroom Presets Collection: 10 AI-enhanced presets with soft, romantic, creamy tones inspired by Parisian elegance-ideal for travel, fashion, and editorial photography.

- Cutesy Collection: Dreamy, feminine tones with a golden touch for portraits and lifestyle shots.

- Goldie Collection: Warm, golden-hour hues optimized for jewelry and outdoor photography.

The company is also releasing presets for Boujee, Blanco, Boho Chic, Demure, Pilates, and Flash styles, among others.

Prices start at $15 (down from $40), with bundle deals like“Buy 3, Get 9 Free,” available now on 123presets . Each collection is mobile and desktop compatible, working with the free Lightroom mobile app, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop. Collections also include a free Magic AI Adaptive Toolkit (worth $29) for desktop users.

For more information, visit

About 123Presets

123Presets is a global leader in digital photography tools, operating through its e-commerce platform, 123presets. Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, the company serves over 250,000 customers worldwide, earning over 18,000 positive reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, Instagram, and Etsy. With over 250 preset collections, the brand offers versatile styles-from earthy tones and vibrant colors to moody film looks and bright and airy aesthetics. All Lightroom Presets are mobile and desktop compatible, working seamlessly with the free Lightroom mobile app, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and video editing software.

















