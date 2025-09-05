This Country Bans Youtube, X, And Facebook Access
Nepalese authorities have ordered the blocking of access to YouTube, Facebook, and X after the companies failed to comply with the country's new registration requirements, Azernews reports.
The registration is mandatory to allow government agencies to monitor and control the publication of content deemed objectionable. The platforms were given a one-week deadline, which expired on September 4, 2025. Among those that did not register were major companies such as Meta, Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn.
Meanwhile, several other services, including TikTok, Viber, Witk, Nimbuzz, and Popo Live, have met the registration requirements and are now on the list for final approval. Telegram and Global Diary have submitted their documents and are currently awaiting authorization. Authorities have assured that access to platforms will be restored“on the same day” once registration is complete.
This is not Nepal's first attempt to regulate social media access. In 2023, the country imposed a ban on TikTok, which was lifted a year later after ByteDance committed to investing in digital literacy programs and supporting Nepal's tourism industry. More recently, in July 2025, Telegram was temporarily blocked, but after pledging to comply with local regulations, the company submitted its registration application.
Nepal's move reflects a growing global trend where governments are seeking greater control over digital platforms to curb misinformation, hate speech, and content they consider harmful to social stability. However, such measures often raise concerns about censorship and freedom of expression. As Nepal navigates these challenges, the international tech community is closely watching how these regulations will impact the digital landscape and user access in the region.
