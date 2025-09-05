Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 3, 2025 In Tronox Lawsuit TROX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Tronox" or the "Company") (NYSE: TROX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Tronox investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 12, 2025 and July 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Tronox's ability to forecast the demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise the true state of its commercial division, despite making lofty long-term projections, Tronox's forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and costs increased, ultimately, derailing the Company's revenue projections. On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to“softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company's 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%. Following this news, Tronox's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, Tronox's stock price fell to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Tronox during the relevant time frame, you have until November 3, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

