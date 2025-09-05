SIAD Strengthens Engineering Presence In The Americas With New Office In The Woodlands, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIAD Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The SIAD Group, today celebrated the inauguration of its new office in The Woodlands, Texas. The milestone marks another step in SIAD's continued expansion of its engineered equipment business across the Americas and strongly positions the company to serve customers throughout the region with advanced solutions, including air separation units, small-scale LNG, CO2 plants and reciprocating process gas compressors.

The ceremony was attended by senior SIAD leadership. Bernardo Sestini, chairman and CEO of The SIAD Group, and Paolo Ferrario, managing director of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., joined SIAD's global engineered equipment leadership team to mark the occasion. Special guests included Mauro Lorenzini, consul general of Italy in Houston; Filippo Fusaro, trade commissioner at the Italian Trade Commission in Houston; Alessia Paolicchi, executive director of the Italy-American Chamber of Commerce of Texas; and Dr. Yolanda Lopez, director of economic development for The Woodlands. Their participation highlighted both the strong business and cultural ties between Italy and the United States and the support of the local community.

“As a global company with nearly a century of engineering excellence, we are proud to strengthen our engineering presence in Texas, a hub for energy and industrial growth,” said Sestini.“With this new headquarters, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative technology and engineering expertise to customers across the dynamic Americas market, while building even stronger partnerships.”

Founded in 1927 in Bergamo, Italy, the SIAD Group is a global leader in industrial gases, engineering and healthcare. Today, with operations in more than 20 countries, SIAD combines its proud heritage of innovation with a firm commitment to safety, sustainability and long-term customer success.

About SIAD Americas LLC

SIAD Americas LLC is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and with $1.1 billion in annual revenues and 2,278 employees. SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment, including air separation units (ASU), natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems and reciprocating compressors for process gases, including API 618, and oil-free air, hydrogen and oxygen. SIAD has supplied over 500 ASUs plants, 300 CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating gas compressors to customers worldwide.

