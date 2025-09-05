SIAD Strengthens Engineering Presence In The Americas With New Office In The Woodlands, Texas
The ceremony was attended by senior SIAD leadership. Bernardo Sestini, chairman and CEO of The SIAD Group, and Paolo Ferrario, managing director of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., joined SIAD's global engineered equipment leadership team to mark the occasion. Special guests included Mauro Lorenzini, consul general of Italy in Houston; Filippo Fusaro, trade commissioner at the Italian Trade Commission in Houston; Alessia Paolicchi, executive director of the Italy-American Chamber of Commerce of Texas; and Dr. Yolanda Lopez, director of economic development for The Woodlands. Their participation highlighted both the strong business and cultural ties between Italy and the United States and the support of the local community.
“As a global company with nearly a century of engineering excellence, we are proud to strengthen our engineering presence in Texas, a hub for energy and industrial growth,” said Sestini.“With this new headquarters, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative technology and engineering expertise to customers across the dynamic Americas market, while building even stronger partnerships.”
Founded in 1927 in Bergamo, Italy, the SIAD Group is a global leader in industrial gases, engineering and healthcare. Today, with operations in more than 20 countries, SIAD combines its proud heritage of innovation with a firm commitment to safety, sustainability and long-term customer success.
About SIAD Americas LLC
SIAD Americas LLC is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and with $1.1 billion in annual revenues and 2,278 employees. SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment, including air separation units (ASU), natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems and reciprocating compressors for process gases, including API 618, and oil-free air, hydrogen and oxygen. SIAD has supplied over 500 ASUs plants, 300 CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating gas compressors to customers worldwide.
siad-americas.com
Contact:
Anica Arena, Manager, Marketing
346.380.1268
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment