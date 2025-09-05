ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES
Mr. Mikhael currently serves as the Director of Investments at 2PointZero. Mr. Mikhael has previously served in roles in investment banking, engineering, and large-scale project delivery including with Chimera Investment, SHUAA Capital and AECOM. He holds a BSc in Engineering from Queen's University, an MSc in Engineering from Concordia University, and an MBA from INSEAD.
Mr. Bhatti is Vice President of Investments at 2PointZero. He has over a decade of financial and transactional experience, spanning investment banking, corporate finance and restructuring including with Chimera Investments, Deloitte and KPMG. He holds a Masters in Economics and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Charles Needham
Chairman
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail:
