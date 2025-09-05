Atyr Pharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Each option vests over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over three years, subject to the applicable employee's continued employment with aTyr through each vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the aTyr Pharma, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.
aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .
