Broadcom, Tesla, Lululemon, Uipath, Samsara: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today
U.S. equities declined in Friday's midday trade as Wall Street processed the significantly weaker-than-expected jobs report.
Nonfarm payroll additions in August stood at 22,000, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 75,000. The unemployment rate rose in August to 4.3%, continuing the upward trend observed in July, when it increased to 4.2% from 4.1% in June.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was down 0.44% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, edged lower by 0.06%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.51%.
Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday's midday trade:
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Broadcom's shares were up over 10% in Friday's midday trade after the company's third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Broadcom has also reportedly received a $10 billion AI chip order, which is said to be from OpenAI.
AVGO stock is up 44% year-to-date.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
Tesla shares gained nearly 3% in Friday's midday trade after the company's board proposed a new pay plan for its co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.
TSLA stock is down 14% year-to-date.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
Lululemon shares plunged nearly 19% in Friday's midday trade after the company slashed its annual profit forecast due to weak U.S. demand and President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
LULU stock is down 56% year-to-date.
UiPath Inc. (PATH)
UiPath shares gained over 5% on Friday after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results came in better-than-expected. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 on revenue of $362 million, while analysts had expected an EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $347 million, according to Stocktwits data.
PATH stock is down 11% year-to-date.
Samsara Inc. (IOT)
Samsara shares soared more than 15% on Friday after the company's Q2 results beat Wall Street expectations. Samsara reported an EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $391 million, compared to estimates of an EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $372 million, according to Stocktwits data.
IOT stock is down 5% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment