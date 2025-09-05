Hazratbal Shrine Plaque Vandalised In Srinagar Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad: What Is The Controversy? How Did JKNC, BJP React?
The inauguration plaque placed inside the Hazratbal shrine had the national emblem etched in the stone, which drew sharp criticism from many locals as well as the ruling JKNC party – who stated that placing a sculpted figure at the shrine goes against Islam – which forbids idol worship.Significance of Hazratbal shrine
Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine is of prime importance for all Muslim devotees, especially on the day of Eid-e-Milad, which will be commemorated on Saturday, September 6 this year in Kashmir.Also Read | Eid-e-Milad 2025: Why holiday notification sparked a major row in Kashmir
On this day, a sacred relic known as Moi-e-Muqqadas-a strand of the Prophet's hair-is displayed at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar for the faithful to see (deedar).
Devotees gather in large numbers at the shrine, located on the banks of the Dal Lake, to participate in special prayers and witness the relic, which is kept in a glass casket and shown from the first floor of the building.Also Read | Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Celebrate Eid-e-Milad with top 350+ wishes, quotes
PM Modi inaugurated the Hazratbal renovation project in 2024.What the JKNC said
Stating the shrines cannot be“turned into platforms for personal glorification,” the JKNC said that the issue was of 'grave concern.'
“It is therefore a matter of grave concern that practices contrary to the fundamental principles of Islam, such as the use of pictorial or symbolic depictions of living beings, are being introduced inside the sacred Hazratbal shrine - the spiritual heart of our people where thousands gather every day for prayers," the JKNC posted on X.How BJP reacted
BJP leader and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakshan Andrabi described the“tarnishing of the national emblem” is a“terrorist attack,” and claimed that the attackers are goons of a political party.Also Read | Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday in Mumbai shifted to new date – Here's why
J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma also shared similar sentiments, stating that“it is unfortunate and condemnable.”
“Some people insulted the national emblem. This should not be tolerated. Police and Administration should take action against such elements,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment