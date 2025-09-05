Hazratbal Shrine Plaque Vandalised In Srinagar Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad: What Is The Controversy? How Did JKNC, BJP React?

MENAFN - Live Mint)The plaque on Srinagar's Hazratbal's shrine was vandalised by unidentified people and the national emblem engraved on it was removed with stones on Friday, on the eve of Eid-e-Milad in Kashmir.

The inauguration plaque placed inside the Hazratbal shrine had the national emblem etched in the stone, which drew sharp criticism from many locals as well as the ruling JKNC party – who stated that placing a sculpted figure at the shrine goes against Islam – which forbids idol worship.

Significance of Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine is of prime importance for all Muslim devotees, especially on the day of Eid-e-Milad, which will be commemorated on Saturday, September 6 this year in Kashmir.

On this day, a sacred relic known as Moi-e-Muqqadas-a strand of the Prophet's hair-is displayed at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar for the faithful to see (deedar).

Devotees gather in large numbers at the shrine, located on the banks of the Dal Lake, to participate in special prayers and witness the relic, which is kept in a glass casket and shown from the first floor of the building.

PM Modi inaugurated the Hazratbal renovation project in 2024.

What the JKNC said

Stating the shrines cannot be“turned into platforms for personal glorification,” the JKNC said that the issue was of 'grave concern.'

“It is therefore a matter of grave concern that practices contrary to the fundamental principles of Islam, such as the use of pictorial or symbolic depictions of living beings, are being introduced inside the sacred Hazratbal shrine - the spiritual heart of our people where thousands gather every day for prayers," the JKNC posted on X.

How BJP reacted

BJP leader and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakshan Andrabi described the“tarnishing of the national emblem” is a“terrorist attack,” and claimed that the attackers are goons of a political party.

J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma also shared similar sentiments, stating that“it is unfortunate and condemnable.”

“Some people insulted the national emblem. This should not be tolerated. Police and Administration should take action against such elements,” he said.