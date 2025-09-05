US To Issue Rules Targeting Chinese Drone Imports, Cites Security Concerns
The development comes after an earlier crackdown on cars and trucks.
The US plans to issue rules as soon as this month to address national security risks involving information and communications technology that are integral to drones and connected vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds from countries like China and other foreign adversaries, the Commerce Department said in a notice.
China accounts for the vast majority of US commercial drone sales. Washington has increasingly cracked down on Chinese drones over the last few years.
Also Read | Japan Eyes Drone Fleets in Record $60 Billion Defense Budget Proposal
DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, sells more than half of all US commercial drones.
In July, the US Commerce Department had said it opened national security investigations into the import of drones and related components as well as polysilicon, a key component in solar panels and semiconductors.
The "Section 232" investigations, which were opened on July 1, could be used as a basis for even higher tariffs on imported drones and polysilicon and its derivatives.
The Trump administration had opened numerous national security investigations, including into the import of commercial aircraft, jet engines and parts, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks and related parts, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
In December 2024, then-US President Joe Biden had signed legislation that could eventually ban DJI and Autel from selling new drone models in the United States.
In January, the Commerce Department under Biden said it was considering rules to restrict or ban Chinese drones in the US, citing national security concerns.
Also Read | Defence ministry trials US-origin AI platform for advanced drone control
In June, President Trump had signed an executive order aimed at boosting the US drone industry.
The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International had said it supported the drone probe that will review supply chain concentration, domestic production capacity, and the role of foreign subsidies and pricing practices.
--With inputs from Reuters
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions
- What Is The Growth Rate Of The Europe Baby Food And Infant Formula Market In 2025?
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
CommentsNo comment