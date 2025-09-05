West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise Of Warrants

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "" or "") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "") of the Company.

One holder of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 50,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 50,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$15,000.00 upon such exercise.

Two holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 112,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 112,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the two warrantholders were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.35 per Warrant, resulting in proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$39,200.00 upon such exercise.

The total gross proceeds to the Company from the combined exercise of CAD$0.30 Warants and CAD$0.35 Warrants was CAD$54,200.00.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at .