Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (KLN)


2025-09-05 03:10:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 septembre/September 2025) - The common shares of Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., Founded and based in Pickering, Ontario Canada, is a Canadian clean-tech company with the goal of delivering safe, sustainable heating solutions powered by On-Demand Hydrogen technology. Its flagship product, the KLEENHEATTM (Patent Pending) furnace, is the world's first zero-emissions residential heating system designed to eliminate carbon output while supporting government net-zero targets. The KLEENHEATTM system produces hydrogen and oxygen gas on demand and uses it as clean fuels to efficiently create heat for our customers without emissions.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. ont été approuvées pour une inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur le jour du trading.

KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., Fondée et basée à Pickering, Ontario, Canada, est une entreprise canadienne de technologies propres dont l'objectif est de fournir des solutions de chauffage sûres et durables grâce à la technologie de l'hydrogène à la demande. Son produit phare, le four KLEENHEATTM (demande de brevet en cours), est le premier système de chauffage résidentiel zéro émission au monde conçu pour éliminer les émissions de carbone tout en soutenant les objectifs de zéro émission nette du gouvernement. Le système KLEENHEATTM produit de l'hydrogène et de l'oxygène à la demande et les utilise comme combustibles propres pour créer de la chaleur efficacement pour nos clients sans émissions.

Issuer/Émetteur :

Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc.

Security Type/Titre : Class B Common Shares/Classe B Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : KLN
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 89 042 220
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 19 000 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie : CleanTech/Technologies propres
CUSIP : 49848M 10 4
ISIN : CA49848M 10 4 1
Boardlot/Quotité : 100
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 9 SEPT 2025
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Endeavor Trust Corporation


The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KLN. Please email: ... .

MENAFN05092025004218003983ID1110023667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search