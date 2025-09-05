CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (KLN)
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|
Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Class B Common Shares/Classe B Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|KLN
|NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent :
|No/Non
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|89 042 220
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|19 000 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|CleanTech/Technologies propres
|CUSIP :
|49848M 10 4
|ISIN :
|CA49848M 10 4 1
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|100
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription :
|Le 9 SEPT 2025
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Endeavor Trust Corporation
