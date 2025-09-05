CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (KLN)

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., Founded and based in Pickering, Ontario Canada, is a Canadian clean-tech company with the goal of delivering safe, sustainable heating solutions powered by On-Demand Hydrogen technology. Its flagship product, the KLEENHEATTM (Patent Pending) furnace, is the world's first zero-emissions residential heating system designed to eliminate carbon output while supporting government net-zero targets. The KLEENHEATTM system produces hydrogen and oxygen gas on demand and uses it as clean fuels to efficiently create heat for our customers without emissions.

Les actions ordinaires de Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. ont été approuvées pour une inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur le jour du trading.

KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., Fondée et basée à Pickering, Ontario, Canada, est une entreprise canadienne de technologies propres dont l'objectif est de fournir des solutions de chauffage sûres et durables grâce à la technologie de l'hydrogène à la demande. Son produit phare, le four KLEENHEATTM (demande de brevet en cours), est le premier système de chauffage résidentiel zéro émission au monde conçu pour éliminer les émissions de carbone tout en soutenant les objectifs de zéro émission nette du gouvernement. Le système KLEENHEATTM produit de l'hydrogène et de l'oxygène à la demande et les utilise comme combustibles propres pour créer de la chaleur efficacement pour nos clients sans émissions.