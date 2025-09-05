Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Debris With Warhead Neutralized In Kyiv Region

2025-09-05 03:09:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The missile fragments were discovered in a field in the Bila Tserkva district.

During the inspection, a rescue officer from the Medvyn territorial community identified the debris as belonging to a Kh-101 missile and confirmed the presence of a warhead.



 Read also: Drone attack on Bila Tserkva: nine high-rise buildings and school damaged

As previously reported by Ukrinform, police bomb technicians in the Sumy region recently neutralized a drone that had struck an agricultural facility but failed to detonate.

Photo: State Emergency Service

