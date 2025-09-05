Russian Missile Debris With Warhead Neutralized In Kyiv Region
The missile fragments were discovered in a field in the Bila Tserkva district.
During the inspection, a rescue officer from the Medvyn territorial community identified the debris as belonging to a Kh-101 missile and confirmed the presence of a warhead.
Read also: Drone attack on Bila Tserkva: nine high-rise buildings and school damaged
As previously reported by Ukrinform, police bomb technicians in the Sumy region recently neutralized a drone that had struck an agricultural facility but failed to detonate.
Photo: State Emergency Service
