Russian Missile Debris With Warhead Neutralized In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The missile fragments were discovered in a field in the Bila Tserkva district.

During the inspection, a rescue officer from the Medvyn territorial community identified the debris as belonging to a Kh-101 missile and confirmed the presence of a warhead.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, police bomb technicians in the Sumy region recently neutralized a drone that had struck an agricultural facility but failed to detonate.

Photo: State Emergency Service