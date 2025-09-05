Uzbekistan Ramps Up Gas Exports, Trims Foreign Supply Dependence
The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee indicates that from January through July, the country supplied natural gas abroad worth $438.6 million, marking a 38.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, equivalent to $121.2 million more.
Meanwhile, gas imports into Uzbekistan fell sharply. During the same period, the country imported $734 million worth of natural gas, 30.6 percent less than the January-July 2024 figure, a reduction of $323.6 million.
The government of Uzbekistan has been actively pursuing reforms to optimize its energy sector, including plans to liberalize the gas market, attract foreign investment, and increase the use of renewable energy sources to meet growing domestic demand.
