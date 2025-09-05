Laura Victoria Barnard Completes Harvard University's Strategic Sales Management Program

Madison, WI - September 5, 2025 - Laura Victoria Barnard, founder and owner of Grakei Maids LLC , has successfully completed the Strategic Sales Management Program at Harvard University's Division of Continuing Education on August 13–14, 2025 .

This executive program, designed for business leaders across industries, equips participants with advanced tools to build championship cultures, coach high-performing teams, and implement sales strategies that drive sustainable growth.

Barnard, who launched Grakei Maids in 2011, has grown the company into one of Madison's most recognized residential and commercial cleaning services. Grakei Maids has earned the Latina-Owned Business of The Year 2014 by Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, Dane County Small Business Award 2022 by In Business Madison Magazine, and Barnard herself was named to the region's “40 Under 40” list in 2020 .

“Completing this program at Harvard is more than a personal milestone-it's a new chapter for how we lead, serve, and innovate at Grakei Maids,” said Barnard.“I'm excited to apply world-class insights in strategic sales leadership and AI-driven growth to better serve our residential and commercial clients, including expanding our commitment to Campus Cleaning Services.”

The Strategic Sales Management Program emphasized leadership frameworks such as SWOT+DICE coaching, reframing optimism, and the integration of AI in modern sales. Barnard now brings these cutting-edge approaches back to Madison as she continues to elevate her company's impact and contribute to the local economy.

For more information about Grakei Maids , visit

**Cover Image Caption: Laura Victoria Barnard and Instructor at Harvard DCE, John Westman**

To view original press release on PR Gun, please visit