'Stop The Maddness Summit' Calls For Economic Independence Through Black-Owned Business Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our liberation is not just emotional-it's economic,” said Roberts-Watson.“When we support Black businesses, we're building our own infrastructure. That's the revolution.”"Atlanta summit organizers say the movement must go beyond marches -“We already have what we need.”

In a powerful shift from traditional activism to strategic action, the Stop The Maddness Summit , happening October 11 at Atlanta Tech Village , is leading a call to build lasting economic infrastructure by identifying and investing in Black-owned businesses.

The one-day summit, produced by My Event Advisor -a Black-owned event planning and streaming platform-brings together community leaders, therapists, educators, and entrepreneurs to confront the root causes of burnout and financial instability in the Black community, particularly among leaders and single parents.

But this isn't just theory. It's action in motion.

“We've marched, we've protested-but now it's time to build,” said Ja'von L. Watson, Co-Founder of My Event Advisor.“Our communities don't need permission to thrive. We already have the money, the knowledge, and the talent. Now we need to circulate it intentionally through our own businesses and platforms.”

From Protest to Power: Reinvesting From Within

To demonstrate the summit's core value-economic empowerment from within-organizers are also gifting over 75 general admission tickets to Black women who have served their communities but have often been overlooked, underpaid, or displaced due to recent layoffs.

“These women have led in silence for generations. It's time we pour back into them the way they've poured into us,” said Joyleena Watson, MEA Co-Founder.“We want them to feel seen, supported, and strengthened-not just for one day, but for what comes next.”

Attendees will gain tools for personal and professional restoration, including strategies for wealth-building without relying on institutional grants, community mental wellness, and how to build collaborative business ecosystems that don't depend on outside validation.

TikTok influencer and community favorite Tay Cheesy will also bring his signature“Boots on the Ground” energy to help keep the day engaging, grounded, and culturally relevant.

Powered by My Event Advisor: Tech for Transformation

The summit is hosted and powered by My Event Advisor (MEA)-a Black-owned, tech-forward event planning platform built to help small business owners build, grow, and scale through events.

With the simplicity of Eventbrite and the functionality of Kajabi, MEA provides everything from ticketing to virtual streaming-all in one dashboard. More than just software, MEA is creating new job opportunities, revenue streams, and scalable solutions that stay within the community.

Those who can't attend in person can stream the full event live through MEAStream, the platform's proprietary streaming service, for just $29.

“Our liberation is not just emotional-it's economic,” said Roberts-Watson.“When we support Black businesses, we're building our own infrastructure. That's the revolution.”

TICKETS & STREAMING ACCESS

In-person and virtual MEAStream tickets ($29) are available now

Ladies to claim your gifted ticket email us at ...

For media inquiries, interviews, or assets, contact:

...

678-6728030

Contact

Ja'von L. Watson