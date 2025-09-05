Kuwait Joins Copenhagen Declaration On AMR
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association (KUPFA) signed the Copenhagen Declaration on the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which recommends international cooperation and financial support to combat AMR.
"The signing took place on the sidelines of the 83rd International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, which came to a close in Copenhagen," KUPFA Board member Dr. Bader Al-Khereinj told KUNA on Friday.
The FIP World Congress 2025, themed "Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration, and Health Transformation," aimed to explore the evolving role of the pharmacy profession in the context of modern healthcare challenges.
"It focused on the role of the pharmaceutical profession in addressing the global threat posed by the AMR to human, animal, and plant health, Dr. Al-Khereinj pointed out.
"The World Congress voted on professional policies and elected Dr. Nadia Al-Mazrou'ie, of the UAE, as vice president of the FIP Supreme Council, with significant support from Arab and Gulf associations," he went on.
The newly-endorsed policies include, inter alia, utilizing AI in the practice of pharmacy and maximizing benefit from the role of pharmacy in the combat of non-communicable diseases and promotion of public health.
KUPFA delegation to the World Congress, made up of the Association's treasurer Wala Marafi and leading pharmacists, visited a number of social pharmacies - a network of "pharmacy societies" or research groups in Copenhagen, with a view to learning about the Danish pharmacy practice, Dr. Al-Khereinj added. (end)
