Sharjah Police Rescue Two People Stuck Inside Electric Vehicle In Less Than 10 Mins
Two people stuck inside a malfunctioning vehicle were swiftly rescued by Sharjah Police . The rescue operation were carried out in less than 10 minutes, Sharjah Police said in a post.
The General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed that the operation centre had received a report regarding an electric vehicle travelling from Al-Badiya Bridge to 7 Bridge was stalled due to a technical malfunction. The vehicle had two persons inside who were unable to get out as the windows were closed, and they were unable to open them.Recommended For You
Immediately after receiving the report, specialized field teams moved quickly to the site, taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of those in the vehicle, as well as securing the road, and facilitating traffic.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The teams were able to safely remove the two persons from the vehicle without any injuries, within just ten minutes of receiving the report; reflecting the high alertness, and effective coordination between the various stakeholders.
This rapid response comes within the framework of Sharjah Police's keenness to provide immediate, effective response to emergencies; which ensures the safety of the community, and traffic control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment