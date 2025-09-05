Partec AG: Chancellor Merz Thanks All Project Partners And Manufacturers Partec And Eviden For Their Pioneering Work Europe's First Exascale Supercomputer JUPITER Inaugurated
ParTec AG: Chancellor Merz thanks all project partners and manufacturers ParTec and Eviden for their pioneering work – Europe's first exascale supercomputer JUPITER inaugurated
Munich, September 5, 2025 – Today, JUPITER (Joint Undertaking Pioneer for Innovative and Transformative Exascale Research) was officially inaugurated at Forschungszentrum Jülich. JUPITER is the first supercomputer in Europe designed for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence with an exascale performance of 1018 (a“1” followed by 18 zeros) floating-point operations per second. The system was designed and built in a collaboration between ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) and Bull/Eviden. It is operated by the JSC (Jülich Supercomputing Centre) and marks a milestone for Europe's digital future.
German Chancelor Friedrich Merz emphasizes that JUPITER sets new standards
Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that with JUPITER, Germany has the fastest supercomputer in Europe and the fourth fastest in the world. The system opens up completely new possibilities for training AI models and scientific simulations. He stressed that the performance of the Jülich Research Center underscores the Federal Republic's claim to play a leading role in the technological revolution. Technological sovereignty and sovereign computing capacities are basic prerequisites for security and competitiveness. Together with the research work in Jülich, JUPITER proves that Germany can set new standards in future technologies and have contributed to solving challenges facing humanity.
Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy also described JUPITER as a historic milestone. She emphasized that this supercomputer takes Europe to the highest level of high-performance computing and that JUPITER also underscores Germany's long-standing leadership in this field.
Fastest in Europe, 4th in the world, and most energy-efficient system worldwide
JUPITER currently ranks first in Europe and fourth worldwide on the Top500 list of the fastest supercomputers, ahead of all other European HPC/AI systems. At the same time, JUPITER is the most energy-efficient system in the top five of the list. Its smaller staging system, JEDI, tops the international Green500 list for energy efficiency for the third time in a row. More than 100 research projects in Germany and abroad are already benefiting from JUPITER's computing power, for example to predict extreme weather, develop new drugs, or research climate-friendly technologies.
ParTec's leading role
Technologically, JUPITER is based on ParTec's patented dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and is powered by the JUPITER Management Stack (JMS), which includes many key components of our ParaStation Modulo software suite. Both the dMSA and the ParaStation Modulo software suite are important for the performance and flexibility of the supercomputer. The next module from ParTec will be a CPU module.
Prof. Dr. Dr. Thomas Lippert, Director of the Jülich Supercomputing Centre, explained that after a decade of intensive innovation work, a system had been created that not only set new standards in terms of computing power, but that would also fundamentally change scientific research in numerous areas. With JUPITER, even the most complex AI models could now be trained and applied, which would not have been possible without the system.
Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG, says: "JUPITER is a historic breakthrough for Europe and for ParTec. Our modular technology makes the system flexible, future-proof, and ready for new technologies such as quantum computing. In this way, we are making a decisive contribution to Europe's digital sovereignty and opening up completely new possibilities for AI research. The fact that Chancellor Merz has emphasized the importance of JUPITER for Germany's leading role in high-performance computing reinforces our commitment to continue developing innovative supercomputing solutions."
Funding
JUPITER is financed half by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and a quarter each by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Ministry of Culture and Science of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW) via the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS) . The system is operated at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) at Forschungszentrum Jülich.
20th anniversary of the partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich
On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich, ParTec AG would like to express its sincere gratitude for the long-standing, trusting, and successful collaboration. During this time, both partners have worked together to develop state-of-the-art supercomputer systems and advance innovative research projects. This anniversary not only recognizes the successes achieved so far but also provides an outlook for the future: ParTec looks forward to the continued partnership with confidence and is excited to continue seizing new opportunities together, driving supercomputing innovations forward, and mastering future challenges in the field of artificial intelligence.
Background:
ParTec AG has already contributed to numerous supercomputers in Europe.
At Forschungszentrum Jülich:
International in Europe:
About ParTec
ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The company also offers consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite, which was developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence. Further information can be found at: .
