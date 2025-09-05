Legacy Beauty Brand Mary Kay Debuts Miss Conceptions, A Social Media Series Set To Modernize & Destigmatize

MENAFN - 3BL) DALLAS, September 5, 2025 /3BL/ - Mary Kay Inc. , a global beauty powerhouse with 60+ years of innovation, is furthering its mission of enriching the lives of women worldwide with the launch of Miss Conceptions . This bold new social media series leans into“real talk” to address longstanding myths about the brand with humor, authenticity, and cultural relevance. Through short-form, shareable content, Miss Conceptions introduces a fresh digital persona that empowers the next generation of beauty lovers and aspiring entrepreneurs while sharing facts about the company.

Crafted to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, Miss Conceptions brings“no filters, just facts” to TikTok, Instagram and beyond – debunking misconceptions like“Isn't Mary Kay just for grandmas?” and“Is Mary Kay still around?” The series also reclaims the brand's iconic status. From the pink Cadillac to its role in shaping countless women's first beauty experiences, Mary Kay's legacy extends far beyond products. Today, the company leverages its heritage to fuel forward-looking growth by modernizing its voice, embracing innovation, driving global social impact, and empowering women to define success on their own terms.

“Mary Kay has always been about more than makeup – it's about changing women's lives,” said Candie Rodriguez, Vice President, Marketing & Sales Support, Mary Kay.“For over six decades, we've been honored with global recognition for our innovation, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, but the most powerful legacy is the millions of women whose lives have been touched by Mary Kay. Through Miss Conceptions, we're reintroducing ourselves to today's consumer – while reminding the next generation that Mary Kay is a place where beauty and opportunity meet.”

At a time when consumers are not only beauty savvy but brand savvy – and constantly inundated with purchasing options and conflicting information – Miss Conceptions breaks through the clutter with a fresh voice that speaks directly and confidently. Mary Kay drew inspiration for the“Miss Conceptions” persona from today's rising beauty consumers – playful trendsetters who thrive on creativity as well as ambitious, boundary-pushers. The character embodies this mix of energy: bold in her approach to beauty, authentic in her outlook, and confident in her pursuit of progress. By culminating these traits, Miss Conceptions reframes Mary Kay as a modern, social-driven path that resonates with the next generation of beauty lovers and entrepreneurs.

The launch of this series builds upon Mary Kay's commitment to the next generation of brand loyalists and business owners, which includes:



Mary Kay® Skin Care : a customizable line for younger consumers who are not ready for age-defying products yet.

AI Foundation Finder : a first in direct selling industry, this intuitive technology is designed to help consumers effortlessly find their foundation match, while empowering Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to guide their customers in finding the right match from their phones. Brand Refresh : sleek new packaging that balances heritage with bold, modern design and commitments to product stewardship.

In 2024, nearly 30% of new Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants were under the age of 352, and today, 38% of the brand's social following is made up of Next Gen audiences3. Miss Conceptions is designed to accelerate this momentum-further expanding reach, reshaping perceptions, and supporting the next wave of Mary Kay brand lovers.

The Miss Conceptions social media series begins this September on Mary Kay's social platforms (@marykayus) and will run through December. Content will also extend beyond organic channels through paid placements across connected TV (Hulu/Disney+, Peacock, Max, Paramount, Discovery+) and digital out-of-home advertising, ensuring the message reaches Next Gen audiences wherever they are consuming content.

