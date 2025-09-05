Trilateral Quantum Cooperation

Representatives from the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Japan met in Seoul on September 3-4 and in Tokyo on September 5 for two trilateral workshops on quantum industrial security. Recognizing the value of trilateral cooperation to strengthen and secure critical and emerging technologies, experts from government and industry met to share best practices and discuss how to protect our quantum ecosystems from physical, cyber, and intellectual property threats. Our trilateral partnership helps ensure Americans can benefit from the breakthroughs in quantum computing that have the potential to reshape the global balance of power, spark entirely new industries, and revolutionize the way we live and work. These workshops highlighted the growing importance of trilateral cooperation in safeguarding innovation and strengthening the quantum ecosystem, which has the promise of increasing human flourishing and the economic prosperity of Americans and our partners.