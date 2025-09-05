Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trilateral Quantum Cooperation

Trilateral Quantum Cooperation


2025-09-05 02:01:23

Representatives from the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Japan met in Seoul on September 3-4 and in Tokyo on September 5 for two trilateral workshops on quantum industrial security.  Recognizing the value of trilateral cooperation to strengthen and secure critical and emerging technologies, experts from government and industry met to share best practices and discuss how to protect our quantum ecosystems from physical, cyber, and intellectual property threats.  Our trilateral partnership helps ensure Americans can benefit from the breakthroughs in quantum computing that have the potential to reshape the global balance of power, spark entirely new industries, and revolutionize the way we live and work.  These workshops highlighted the growing importance of trilateral cooperation in safeguarding innovation and strengthening the quantum ecosystem, which has the promise of increasing human flourishing and the economic prosperity of Americans and our partners.

MENAFN05092025004514009831ID1110023068

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search