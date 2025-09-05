Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2027

Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2027


2025-09-05 02:01:16
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2027:

  • Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27
  • Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17
  • Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28
  • Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9
  • Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28
  • Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15
  • Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27
  • Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8
  • Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2028

The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN05092025007934016983ID1110023066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search