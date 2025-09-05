Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2027
The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2027:
-
Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27
Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17
Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28
Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9
Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28
Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15
Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27
Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8
Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2028
The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.
