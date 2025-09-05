Firstbank Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Annual“Firstbank Fiestas”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From September 19 - October 10, eight community events will feature culturally inspired food, live entertainment, and radio station appearances

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on“banking for good,” is hosting its annual FirstBank Fiestas from September 19 to October 10. These free, bilingual events will take place across Colorado and Arizona to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx cultures with authentic food, live entertainment, and special appearances from local radio stations.

“At FirstBank, we're proud to celebrate the many cultures that make our communities so special,” said Adam Sands, Chief Banking Officer of FirstBank.“FirstBank Fiestas has become a cherished tradition for our communities, customers and employees, and we look forward to honoring Hispanic Heritage Month together.”

Dates and locations for the 2025 FirstBank Fiestas include:

Friday, September 19, 12 – 3 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 0011 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO 81620

What's Included: Food provided by Lety's Burritos, giveaways, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, September 19, 3 – 5 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 1707 N. Main St., Longmont, CO 80501

What's Included: Food provided by Marcos Hot Dogs & Tacos, giveaways featuring local restaurants and a Blackstone Grill, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Saturday, September 20, 12 – 3 p.m.

Location: Lakewood Heritage Center – 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80226

What's Included: Food from Taco Block, Raspa2 Lolis, giveaways, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, September 26, 3 – 5 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 4322 West 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO 80634

What's Included: Food from Carniceria La Preferida, face painting, giveaways, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, September 26, 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 2014 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

What's Included: Live music by Rodrigo Fernando Perez Arreguin, giveaways, and food from local vendors.

Friday, October 3, 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 3990 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO 80233

What's Included: Food provided by Tacos El Cacheton, giveaways, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Wednesday, October 8, 12 – 2 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 5815 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80915

What's Included: Food from Tacos El Chapin, giveaways, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, October 10, 2 – 4 p.m.

Location: FirstBank – 1559 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395

What's Included: Live music by the Happy Mariachi Trio, food provided by A Sweet Party and Gorditas Mexican Food, and giveaways.

FirstBank invites all community members to enjoy free refreshments and cultural entertainment in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information about FirstBank's events and community initiatives, visit efirstbank.com .

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $100 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit . Member FDIC.

