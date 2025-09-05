Wellspan Announces Changes To Further Enhance The Safety And Security Of Its Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plans include weapons detection program as well as the development of a private police force

York, Pa., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of its commitment to patient and team member safety, WellSpan Health today announced plans to further enhance security in its facilities, including increased weapons detection at entrances to its hospitals and plans to create a private police force committed to providing 24/7 coverage across the health system.



WellSpan's current vice president of public safety, William White, will serve as the department's chief of police. White has more than 25 years of previous experience working with the PA State Police, before he joined WellSpan.



The creation of a private police force is intended to supplement the existing WellSpan security team. WellSpan's public safety model will have both armed police officers and unarmed security officers. In addition to the police force, the weapons detection program will involve scanning patients, visitors and team members who enter WellSpan hospitals.



“With this initiative, WellSpan Health is continuing to take a proactive approach to enhancing our security efforts and the safety of our patients, their families, team members and all who visit WellSpan hospitals,” said William White, vice president of public safety, WellSpan Health.“The security initiatives we've already launched have led to a 55 percent reduction of workplace violence injuries resulting in time off work. But we know we must do more.”



These programs are the latest tools being implemented by the health system to fortify the safety and security of its facilities. Over the last two years, WellSpan has allocated more than $20M to its safety and security operations.



Police officers serving in this capacity for WellSpan will have prior law enforcement experience, complete additional internal training, meet the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) annual training certifications and other necessary requirements. WellSpan will ensure only qualified candidates with required certifications are hired and trained before they serve in this capacity.



The police force is not intended to replace the state and municipal police departments who respond to serious crimes that occur at WellSpan facilities. They will handle less serious crimes and take law enforcement action, when necessary, to protect team members, patients and visitors. The force is anticipated to be implemented in stages and fully operational by next summer. The weapons detection system will also be rolled out in stages so that once fully implemented, all hospital entrances will employ 24/7 weapons detection.



“We have a highly skilled security team that provides a safe and secure environment and workplace, and these new initiatives are meant to supplement their efforts,” said White.“WellSpan is grateful to all our team members who are devoted to optimizing our care and safety for those who enter our facilities and caring for others in a safe and healthy environment.”

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151 ...