Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market To Surpass USD 756.25 Billion By 2032 At 6.0% CAGR Coherent Market Insights

Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market is estimated to be valued at USD 502.61 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 756.25 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2025 to 2032. The global automotive aftermarket parts market is expected to see substantial growth. This is driven by a growing number of vehicles and a higher demand for replacement parts. Additionally, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent distributors are focusing more on strengthening their aftermarket networks and supply chains. The rising trend of do-it-yourself automotive repairs, along with increased availability of online repair videos, is boosting the demand for individual aftermarket parts, such as engine, drive transmission, and steering parts.

Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global aftermarket automotive parts market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 502.61 billion in 2025 to USD 756.25 billion by 2032.

Engine components are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for 27.4% of the global market revenue by 2025.

Passenger cars segment is slated to account for nearly three-fifths of the global aftermarket automotive parts market share by 2025.

Based on sales channel, offline segment is expected to dominate the global aftermarket automotive parts industry, capturing a market share of 65.2% in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.6% in 2025, is forecast to dominate the global market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for aftermarket automotive parts companies during the assessment period.

Aging Vehicle Fleet Driving Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest aftermarket automotive parts market analysis outlines prominent factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the aging vehicle fleet.

There is an increase in the average age of vehicles across nations like the United States. For instance, the average age of U.S. cars and light trucks reached a record 12.6 years in 2024, up by two months from 2023. This is expected to create a fertile ground for the growth of aftermarket automotive parts market.

Aging vehicles need more replacement parts as well as maintenance services. This increases demand for aftermarket products, including brakes, batteries, filters, exhaust parts, and suspension components.

Older vehicles are less likely to be under warranty purposes, prompting owners to turn to aftermarket for cost-effective parts. Thus, aging vehicle fleet will continue to act as a catalyst triggering sales of aftermarket automotive parts during the forthcoming period.

Counterfeit Products and Preference for OEM Products Limiting Market Growth

The global aftermarket automotive parts market outlook remains positive. However, rising preference for OEM products and competition from OEMs may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Many car owners prefer OEM parts for quality assurance and warrant purposes, especially for newer vehicles. This might dampen overall aftermarket automotive parts market demand in the coming years.

In addition, penetration of counterfeit or substandard aftermarket components is increasing in some regions. This can reduce consumer trusts, thereby slowing down aftermarket automotive parts market growth.

Rise of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Unlocking New Growth Avenues

Adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing significantly across the world. For instance, International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates global electric car sales to surpass 20 million in 2025. This is expected to create a strong demand for EV-specific parts and services in the aftermarket sector. Aftermarket automotive part companies specializing in EV-specific products will mostly benefit from this trend.

Rapid e-commerce growth is also contributing to expansion of the aftermarket automotive parts industry. Online shopping platforms for automotive parts are expanding their market reach and convenience for consumers.

Emerging Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market Trends

Growing demand for cost-effective vehicle parts is a key growth-shaping trend in the aftermarket automotive parts market. Modern consumers are increasingly seeking cost-effective alternatives to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. This, in turn, is expected to boost demand for aftermarket components because they are generally less expensive.

Advancements in vehicle technology are creating new revenue streams for aftermarket automotive part manufacturers. New cars have advanced features like ADAS, which need special aftermarket parts and services.

DIY and DIFM trends are expected to boost sales of aftermarket automotive parts during the forecast period. The rising trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) repairs enables consumers to perform vehicle maintenance themselves, increasing demand for aftermarket components. Similarly, many consumers seek professional services for complex repairs, creating additional opportunities for aftermarket companies.

Customization trend is also boosting the aftermarket automotive parts market value. Modern consumers are increasingly interested in personalizing their vehicles, leading to higher demand for aftermarket accessories and customization services.

Sustainability is becoming a key growth strategy for manufacturers of aftermarket automotive parts. Industry players like Denso are using recycled materials in their products to woo eco-conscious customers.

Analyst's View

“The global aftermarket automotive parts industry is set to grow steadily, owing to aging vehicle fleet, growing demand for cost-effective vehicle parts, rising popularity of electric vehicles, and increasing consumer preference for vehicle customization and refurbishment,” said Gautam Mahajan, a senior analyst at CMI.

