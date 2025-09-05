Public Voting Opens Today For Free Live Music In Downtown Jackson

Public Voting for Free Live Music in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Downtown Jackson Partners has advanced to the public voting phase for a chance to win up to a $120,000 grant to go toward a free outdoor music series in Smith Park. Online public voting begins today and runs through Monday, September 15. Downtown Jackson Partners is asking the local community for help to win the grant.

Those interested in voting can either visit levitt/vote and choose the Downtown Jackson proposal, or vote via text by sending the word JACKSON to 877-409-5525.

“A grant like this would be huge for Downtown Jackson,” said Liz Brister, President of Downtown Jackson Partners.“We have so much momentum Downtown right now. We've been hosting more outdoor community events, and people are showing up and getting excited about them. Winning this grant to provide a free concert series would be incredible for our community. We need the public's help to make it happen.”

Levitt Music Series Grants are multi-year matching grants to bring free outdoor concerts to cities across the country by the Levitt Foundation, a national social impact funder at the intersection of music, public space, and community building. For the 2026-2028 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation will award non-profits up to $120,000 over three years to produce their own music series, including 7-10 free outdoor concerts annually featuring a diverse lineup of music genres with professional musicians, activating an underused public space, and creating a vibrant, inclusive community destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are asking our community to help make this dream a reality,” said Brister. Jackson has a wealth of musical talent and performers. This grant will help us sustain our cultural economy and create a musical hub for revitalizing downtown. We have already received so much support, and we are grateful to every person who goes online or sends in a text over the next 10 days to vote for Downtown Jackson. Let's make this happen for our city.”

