Bhartiya Kisan Sangh To Alert CM Yogi Adityanath On Rabi Crop Challenges On Sep 9
On September 9, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh will make an attempt to aware the CM about the challenges faced in Rabi crops by farmers through Block Development Officers (BDOs) in 75 districts, 826 development blocks, with a warning through a memorandum. We will urge the state administration to ensure the timely availability of fertilisers, seeds, irrigation, and electricity ahead of the upcoming sowing season in October.
Ravi Shekhar, State General Secretary of BKS, told IANS,“In recent years, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have faced severe issues during the Rabi season - from delays in fertilisers and seeds to inadequate irrigation and electricity supply. Farmers have felt all of these things. If similar problems arise this year, the BKS will have no choice but to take to the streets in protest.”
Rabi crops, also known as winter crops, are sown in October-November and harvested in April-May. They include essential staples such as wheat, barley, peas, mustard, and gram. These crops play a vital role in ensuring food and nutritional security for the nation and require adequate water and timely inputs to thrive.
Predominantly grown in northern and northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, Rabi farming relies heavily on irrigation due to minimal rainfall during the growing season.
With sowing set to begin next month, the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh has urged the state government to act proactively to prevent disruptions and safeguard the livelihood of farmers who are key to India's agricultural economy.
The BKS is an organisation that is ideologically linked to the RSS. The BKS was founded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak Dattopant Thengadi in 1978.
