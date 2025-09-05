Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Md. Ala Uddin – Rising Competitive Programmer from Bangladesh


2025-09-05 09:39:58
(MENAFNEditorial) Md. Ala Uddin, a student of BGC Trust University Bangladesh, has been making remarkable progress in the field of competitive programming, showcasing his skills in multiple international platforms including LeetCode, CodeChef, and ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest).

International Achievements
ICPC Asia Dhaka Regional 2024
Online Preliminary Contest – Team: BGC_Team_Dim
Onsite Regional Contest – Rank: 238 | Honorable Mention
ICPC Asia Dhaka Regional 2023
Online Preliminary Contest – Team: BGC_Xattabie
Rank: 2325 | Honorable Mention

LeetCode
Username: mdalauddin45
Global Rank: 1,011,626
Weekly Contest 465 Achievement:
Solved 3/4 problems in just 34 minutes
Global Rank: 194 / 31,708
Rating Increased: +1,808

CodeChef
Rated 3★ Coder
Current Rating: 1626
Actively participating in contests to enhance problem-solving and algorithmic skills.

Future Goals
Md. Ala Uddin continues to strengthen his expertise in algorithms, data structures, and software engineering, aiming to represent Bangladesh on larger stages of global programming competitions. His journey reflects dedication, passion, and consistency in the world of coding.

MENAFN05092025000070017435ID1110022404

